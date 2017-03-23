Press release:

Congressman McHenry’s Staff to Hold Office Hours in Forest City

Rutherford County Constituents Invited to Visit with Issues or Concerns

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Rutherford County on Wednesday, March 29th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Mayor’s Office at the Forest City Town Hall — 128 North Powell Street in Forest City.

Joe Bost, McHenry’s Constituent Services Representative for Rutherford County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with federal agencies including Social Security, veterans affairs, or immigration. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Bost will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.

Congressman McHenry represents all of Rutherford County and his staff holds regular office hours in the county throughout the year.

McHenry maintains district offices in Gastonia, Hickory and Black Mountain.