Statement provided by Vijay Kapoor:

On Thursday (January 26th), eleven constituents of Congressman Patrick McHenry dropped by his Black Mountain office to deliver letters explaining how repealing the Affordable Care Act would impact them and those who they knew and to request he attend a town hall meeting on Monday, February 20th at 7pm at Highland Brewing.

Vijay Kapoor, a South Asheville resident who brought along his three-year old son, explained that being insured through the ACA allowed him to leave his previous job and grow his small business. He was particularly concerned about the impact on his family of repealing the ACA without a clear and viable replacement plan and noted that many local residents who work in the service industry do not receive health care through their employers.

Asheville resident Beth Jezek shared a story about a friend who was a single mother with multiple sclerosis who would not be able to afford her medication without the ACA. She said that her friend would be wheelchair-bound without that medication.

Former Asheville City Councilmember Chris Pelly pressed McHenry’s staff member to request that McHenry personally attend a town hall meeting on Monday, February 20th at 7pm at Highland Brewing that he, Jezek, and Kapoor were organizing.

While the constituents’ primary concern was about the ACA, several attendees from Givens Estates Retirement Community also mentioned worries about the possible privatization of Medicare and Medicaid. Givens Resident Pat Deck warned that she and many of her neighbors in nearby retirement communities in McHenry’s district would be watching that issue very closely.

Asked why he decided to visit McHenry’s office, Kapoor said, “if our representatives don’t come to us, we have no choice but to go to them. These are life and death issues for families.”