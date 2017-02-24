Press release:

ContinuuCon, the Second International Haken Continuum Conference, will take place in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 8–10, 2017. The festival’s organizers are issuing a Call for Presentations to anyone interested in presenting a program, staging a workshop, or giving a demonstration directly related to the Haken Continuum Fingerboard. Scheduled presenters include Lippold Haken, inventor of the Continuum, and Edmund Eagan, developer of the Continuum’s onboard synthesis engine, EaganMatrix.

If you have an interesting idea for a presentation, you are invited to submit an informal proposal. Presentations should be 30, 45, or 60 minutes in length. Please submit your ideas to continuucon@gmail.com as soon as practically possible. Although we have not set a fixed deadline for applications, time and space are limited, and applications will no longer be accepted once the available slots have been assigned. At that time, you will be notified whether your proposal has been accepted.

Submitting a proposal will give you the opportunity to help shape ContinuuCon by sharing your ideas, experiences, and insights with all its attendees. If selected as a presenter, you will gain visibility in the musical community and contribute to the Continuum’s advancement as a musical instrument for our times. The organizers will judge your proposal based on its relevance to Continuum players, the quality and focus of your material, and whether your presentation is educational or practical in nature. Note that sales presentations will not be accepted.

Tickets are now on sale at continuucon.com. Ticketholders may attend a Thursday night reception, two days of conference proceedings, and a Saturday night concert. A ticket for the entire event will cost $250, but we encourage early registration by offering a discounted price of $175 if you order by April 30.

About the Haken Continuum

Designed by Dr. Lippold Haken and manufactured by Haken Audio, the Continuum Fingerboard is a musical instrument that allows unprecedented real-time performance control. With a greater pitch range than a traditional 88-note MIDI keyboard, the Continuum offers continuous multidimensional performance control for every finger. Inside the instrument is a custom-designed, user-programmable, digital modular synthesizer designed to take advantage of the Continuum’s subtle and dramatic expressive musical possibilities.