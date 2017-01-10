The Council on Aging of Buncombe County, in conjunction with Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) announces Medicare Choices Made Easy , for January – April 2017. The classes will explain how Medicare works, the enrollment process, how to avoid penalties and ways to save money.

The Information Sessions are free and open to the public. People new to Medicare, caregivers and others who help senior citizens with their Medicare insurance should consider attending this informative class. The information presented is unbiased and accurate. No products are sold, recommended or endorsed.

To register for the class go to the Council on Aging of Buncombe County ( www.coabc.org ) website or call the Council on Aging at 828-277-8288 for information about times and locations of the Information Sessions and to reserve your place.

First Quarter Medicare Classes 2017

January 27, 2 – 4 p.m.: OLLI/Reuter Center, UNCA, 1 University Heights, Asheville

January 31, 2 – 4 p.m.: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, 2579 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville

February 7, 2 – 4 p.m.: Leicester Public Library, 1561 Alexander Road, Leicester

February 10, 2 – 4 p.m.: Goodwill Training Center, 1616 Patton Ave, Asheville

February 21, 6 – 8 p.m.: Skyland/So. Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Road, Asheville

February 28, 2 – 4 p.m.: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, 2579 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville

March 7, 2 – 4 p.m.: Black Mountain Public Library, 105 Dougherty St., Black Mountain

March 10, 2 – 4 p.m.: Goodwill Training Center, 1616 Patton Ave. Asheville

March 16, 2 – 4 p.m.: Fairview Public Library, 1 Taylor Road, Fairview NC

March 21, 2 – 4 p.m.: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, 2579 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville

March 24, 2 – 4 p.m.: OLLI/Reuter Center, UNCA, 1 University Heights, Asheville

April 7, 2 – 4 p.m.: Goodwill Training Center, 1616 Patton Ave. Asheville