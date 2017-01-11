Press release:

Live Nation welcomes DAVE CHAPPELLE to Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at the US Cellular Center Asheville on Monday February 6th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 12pm. Tickets start at $67.50 and are on-sale Friday, January 13th at 12pm noon. Tickets are available for purchase at livenation.com, the US Cellular Center Box Office, and through all Ticketmaster channels. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Please note that this is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a lockable pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.