Press release from David Joe Miller:

On Saturday, March 25th at 2pm in the auditorium of Pack Memorial Library downtown Asheville, David Joe Miller Presents WORD! and welcomes Dr. Joseph Sobol with his delightfully original take on the Appalachian Storytelling tradition with “Jack And The Least Gal.”

Appalachia’s Jack, from the Jack Tales, and his cohort, The Least Gal, Appalachian term for “the youngest daughter,” will take you through a classic adventure with a number of traditional and original stories that will include songs and tunes with Dr. Sobol playing the cittern and 12-string guitar.

Dr. Sobol is the director of the Masters Degree Program in Storytelling at East Tennessee State University and tours internationally as a professional storyteller and musician. “Jack And The Least Gal” has been presented to enthusiastic audiences in the United Kingdom at the University of Loughborough and the Bridport Storytelling Circle as well as at venues in major cities in the U.S. We are fortunate to be able to bring such an important storytelling program to Pack Memorial Library.

The event is recommended for adults and teens and is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Buncombe County Friends of the Library. For more information about the event, please contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com.

To learn more about Dr. Sobol, please visit his website at http://www.josephsobol.com/

David Joe Miller is a professional storyteller and executive producer of Spoken Word events in the Asheville, NC. and Jonesborough, TN. regions. Now a full-time resident of Asheville, he has been leading a “story based” lifestyle since 1989. He’s the former staff storyteller for the National Storytelling Association and he created the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild in 1994. He’s told stories to Vice President, Al Gore at the Library of Congress, Smithsonian, Nature Conservancy and for executives of Shell Oil, Pfizer, World Bank and Philips Medical. He’s told stories to children in hundreds of schools and libraries across the nation and was storyteller in residence at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.