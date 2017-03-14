Press release:

UNC Asheville’s second annual day of Languages and Cultures in Action will take place on Thursday, March 23, with music and foods from many cultures and multilingual performances planned from noon-3 p.m. in the outdoor courtyard between Highsmith Union and Mills Hall. The event, which drew hundreds of people last year, is free and open to the public.

“Languages and Cultures in Action is a collective cultural celebration whose vision is to bring students, faculty, staff, and the campus community to celebrate our true diversity,” says Assistant Professor of Africana and Lusophone Studies Jeremias Zunguze, founder of Languages and Cultures in Action.

With songs, poems, food, recitations and performances in Cherokee, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Latin, Lingala, Portuguese, and Spanish, UNC Asheville students will showcase their engagement with languages and cultures from various parts of the world.

Tastes of student-prepared Brazilian, German, French and Spanish food and drink will be part of the festivities, as will virtual city tours and presentations about student service-learning and internships employing multilingual skills.

For more information about UNC Asheville’s Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, visit mll.unca.edu.