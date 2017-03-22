Facebook post:
The final deadline to submit is Sunday, April 2, 2017 @ 11:59 PM EDT.
To learn more and enter, please visit http://bit.ly/LEAF-Song-Contest
ABOUT THE 4th ANNUAL NEWSONG PRESENTS: LEAF SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE & COMPETITION
Eight finalists will be selected from online entries to showcase and compete at the fourth annual NewSong Presents: LEAF Festival Singer-Songwriter Competition. The grand prize winner will receive a paid performance at the fall LEAF Festival (valued at $1,000), and advance to the international live performance finals of the 16th annual, international NewSong Music contest, held later this year at New York City’s esteemed Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
