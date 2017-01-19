Press release:

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED Exhibit Roars into Asheville

Explore the mystery of prehistoric life at the US Cellular Center January 28 and 29

ASHEVILLE, NC (Dec. 20, 2016) – Learn, discover and have fun in this unique hands-on exhibit when Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED roars into the US Cellular Center on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Venture back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED. Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this walk-thru exhibit. Beyond the exhibit, additional activities are available for kids of all ages including riding a dinosaur, themed inflatables, a dino dig, fossil panning, crafts and more. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!

What: Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED in Asheville!

When: Saturday January 28 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday January 29 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: US Cellular Center

87 Haywood St.

Asheville, NC 28801

Tickets: $16 adults, $16 children, $13 seniors. Children under two are free with a paid adult. Child general admission tickets include the Dinosaur Exhibit and access to attractions (Valley of the Bones, Ride the Dinosaurs, Cretaceous Crafts, Kids Adventure Zone and Scavenger Hunt). T-Rex Tickets (ages 2-12) are available for $49, and include one child general admission ticket, one face paint, one Fossil Find bag, one green screen photo print, a make-and-take T-shirt, one drawstring backpack and one pair of socks for the inflatables. SOME RESTRICTIONS AND ADDITIONAL FEES MAY APPLY.

*For general admission tickets, additional fees apply for face painting, Green Screen Photo Print, make-

and-take T-shirt, socks for inflatables, drawstring backpack and Fossil Find bag. These can be

purchased at the Souvenir Shop inside the exhibit.