Press release from Disability Partners:

Disability Partners needs your assistance in creating our next 3 year Strategic Plan. Please complete the online survey at the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2CD3DJM

If you would like to complete a survey by phone. Please call us at 828-298-1977 and speak with Jennifer, she will gladly set up a time to call you to complete the survey over the phone.

Thank you so much for your help in assisting us to better serve YOU!

We are a private, non-profit, consumer controlled, community-based organization by and for people with all types of disabilities with the goals of maintaining civil rights options, controlling choices and the freedom to participate fully in our communities.