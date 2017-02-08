Press release from Dogwood Alliance:

Former Deputy Chief of the US Forest Service to Share from His Book, Towards a Natural Forest: The Forest Service in Transition

Followed by a Panel of Local Experts Discuss the Future of WNC, Regional and National Forests and Celebration of Major New Initiative to Protect Wetland Forests in the South

Who:

Jim Furnish, former Deputy Chief of the US Forest Service

Danna Smith, Executive Director of Dogwood Alliance

Julie Mayfield, Co-Director of Mountain True

Ben Prater, Southeast Program Director of Defenders of Wildlife

Where:

The Collider, 4th Floor Wells Fargo Building, 1 Haywood St, Downtown Asheville. Please note, we will have people at the door to let attendees in as the building is locked at 5pm.

When:

February 9, 2017 5:30 to 8. Doors open at 5:30, Program begins at 6, Reception and Book Signing follow the program

What:

Dogwood Alliance, along with co-hosts Defenders of Wildlife and MountainTrue, present an evening at The Collider, featuring special guest Jim Furnish, former Deputy Chief of the US Forest Service who was instrumental in the creation of the Roadless Rule that protected 58 million acres of public lands from logging and road development.

Jim will read from and discuss his memoir Toward a Natural Forest: The Forest Service in Transition. His reading will be followed by a panel of local experts with an attainable vision for a new model of natural forest management. The presentations will be followed by Q&A, a book signing, and a reception to celebrate the launch of the Wetland Forests Initiative, a new South-wide program to protect millions of acres of irreplaceable Southern wetland forests.