Donors urgently needed to increase Red Cross blood supply

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) – The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply. “I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Buncombe

Asheville

2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street

2/22/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street

2/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Renaissance Asheville Hotel, 31 Woodfin Street

2/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street

2/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

Fairview

2/24/2017: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Spring Mountain Community Club, 807 Old Fort Road

Leicester

2/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Highway _______________

Clay

Hayesville