From Asheville-area Chapter of the American Red Cross:
Donors urgently needed to increase Red Cross blood supply
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) – The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.
Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply. “I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”
Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Buncombe
Asheville
2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street
2/22/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street
2/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Renaissance Asheville Hotel, 31 Woodfin Street
2/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street
2/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
2/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road
Fairview
2/24/2017: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Spring Mountain Community Club, 807 Old Fort Road
Leicester
2/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Highway _______________
Clay
Hayesville
2/24/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Truett Memorial Baptist Church, 193 Church Street_______________
Graham
Robbinsville
2/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veteran’s Building, Moose Branch Road _______________
Haywood
Canton
2/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Evergreen Packaging, 34 Park Street 2/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., High Street Baptist Church, 73 High St.
Clyde
2/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Haywood County Health and Human Services, 157 Paragon Parkway
Hazelwood
2/21/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hazelwood Elementary School, 1111 Plott Creek Road
Waynesville
2/16/2017: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., American Legion Post #47, 171 Legion Drive _______________
Henderson
Hendersonville
2/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 203 2nd Ave. East _______________
Jackson
Cashiers
2/16/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Cashiers Fire Department, 579 Frank Allen Road _______________
Macon
Franklin
2/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prentiss Church of God, 59 Church Hill Lane _______________
McDowell
Marion
2/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowe’s 1922 Marion, 480 US Hwy 70
2/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 8066 Old Linville Road
Mitchell
Spruce Pine
2/20/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, 125 Tappan Street _______________
Polk
Columbus
2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Polk County American Red Cross Chapter, 231 Ward Street
Mill Spring
2/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Level Baptist Church, 4940 Big Level Rd _______________
Rutherford
Cliffside
2/18/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Cliffside Masonic Lodge, Old Main Street
Ellenboro
2/27/2017: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Campfield Baptist Church, 369 Campfield Church Rd.
Forest City
2/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Forest City Fire Dept, 186 S Church St
2/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Lifestyle Wellness and Spa, 247 Oak Street 2/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rutherford County Schools, 382 West Main Street 2/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lowe’s 1788, 184 Lowes Blvd.
Rutherfordton
2/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gilkey School Community Center, 217 Gilkey School _______________
Transylvania
Brevard
2/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brevard Wesleyan Church, 801 North Broad Street 2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brevard Community Church, 417 Morris Road
Cedar Mountain
2/25/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Cedar Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 8725 Cascade Lake Road
How to help
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact Tamrah Jordan by email at tamrah.jordan@redcross.org or call 704-347-8224 or visit redcrossblood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.