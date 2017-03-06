Press release from the Family Health Centers:

The Family Health Centers of Asheville, Arden & Hominy Valley, the largest privately-owned family medical practice in the region, announces the retirement of James H. McMillan, MD on January 31, 2017.

A founding member of the practice, Dr. “Jim” McMillan cared for patients of The Family Health Centers for more than 35 years. He was one of the first MAHEC Family Medicine residents in the late 1970s.

During the 1980s, Dr. McMillan improved obstetrical care for women seeking alternatives to traditional hospital births in the Asheville area. He was among the first physicians in this era to provide assistance with natural childbirth and home births.

Dr. McMillan is an advocate for Managed Care and its focus on the prevention of illness and disease. He is also a strong believer in the advantages of care delivered by independent medical practices like The Family Health Centers.

Retirement will give Dr. McMillan more time to explore the region as well as the world with his family and friends. “I can leave downtown on my bike and be in the splendor of the Appalachian mountains within 15 minutes. I love that about Asheville.”

The Family Health Centers thanks Dr. McMillan for his roles as mentor and friend.