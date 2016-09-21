PRESS RELEASE: Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is teaming with local law enforcement in a drill to practice responding to a mass shooting inside the hospital.

The active assailant drill will be held Oct. 4.

A man pretending to be the shooter will enter the lobby of the hospital and go to the second-floor medical-surgical area. He will simulate shooting multiple victims until law enforcement officers apprehend him.

The mock shooter will be wearing a vest identifying him and he will be surrounded by others wearing vests identifying them as drill participants.

Most patients are not expected to see the activity.

The hospital will hand out cards explaining the drill to patients who might notice it. Each card will have a coffee voucher on the back.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Spruce Pine Police Department are participating in the drill.

This exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures.

It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during an active assailant threat.

The goal of the exercise is to increase knowledge of safe management of an active assailant.

“Staff at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital are prepared should such a tragedy strike our community,” said hospital President and Chief Nursing Officer Becky Carter. “This drill will give staff the chance to practice the skills needed to keep our patients, family members and caregivers safe during an active assailant threat.”

The exercise could generate communications over law enforcement and EMS radio channels.

BRRH and Mission Health are reminding everyone that this is just a drill and urging people to refrain from calling law enforcement or the hospital for information should they hear communications associated with the drill.

About Blue Ridge Regional Hospital

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH), a member of Mission Health, is a not-for-profit community hospital serving Mitchell, Yancey, lower Avery and upper McDowell counties. Located in Spruce Pine, N.C., BRRH is a Critical Access Hospital operating 25 beds and has more than 300 employees, including 82 RNs. BRRH offers medical specialties to include emergency services, OB services, critical care, rehabilitation services and fitness center, cancer services, orthopedics, general surgical services, pain management, pediatrics and family medicine. For more information, please visit blueridgehospital.org.