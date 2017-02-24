UTILITY RELOCATION

Duke Energy Progress continues utility relocation work and will be working throughout the RADTIP project area. Currently, Duke is working on distribution line work at the five points intersection (Clingman Extension, Lyman Street and Lyman Extension, Roberts St. and Depot Street) and then will continue to the north end of the project area on Riverside Drive. They may be working through the weekend to stay on schedule. Expect lane closures and traffic delays. PSNC also continues work in the area, and their next location will be around the railroad trestle bridge. Utility relocation work is scheduled to continue until summer of 2017. Details can be found at www.ashevillenc.gov/river on the Construction and Closures map.



DEMOLITION

Additional building demolition for roadway improvements will occur at the beginning of RADTIP construction in summer 2017. Demolition projects include the 12 Bones building, the concrete block addition to the west of Riverside Studios at Haywood and Riverside Drive and the Anders Tobacco warehouse at the corner of Craven Street and Riverside Drive (the red building).



CONSTRUCTION

NC Wildlife Resources Commission has completed the new river access (steps) at Jean Webb Park. This includes new ADA-accessible parking spaces. Their crews also just completed the boat ramp at the southeast corner of the Smith Bridge (Craven Street Bridge) and Riverside Dr. (aka the free wood lot). The parking lot is the next and final piece to be built for this project. This project is expected to continue through spring. We anticipate high river traffic at these locations during the summer. These river access points may be closed when there is construction in this area, and we will share the schedule and more information as it becomes available.



On April 25th City Council will review contracts for the Tiger VI suite of projects (RADTIP, Livingston Complete Streets, Town Branch, Clingman Forest and French Broad River West Phase II Greenways). Construction on RADTIP is scheduled to begin after Studio Stroll on May 26th. More details on construction scheduling will be shared as they become available.



14 Riverside Drive renovation is targeted for completion in May 2017. When construction is complete the City will host an opening event to celebrate and honor funding partners. More information to come as these plans are made.



SAVE THE DATE:

Welcome to the Neighborhood Party – Riverview Station

Join Riverview Station in welcoming The Wedge at the Foundation and 12 Bones to the neighborhood. Located right behind Riverview Station from 12PM – 7PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017.



Earth Week – We Are All Connected

The City, in partnership with RiverLink, Mountain True, GreenWorks, New Belgium Brewing and Equinox, will be hosting a variety of Earth Day events from Friday, April 21 – Sunday April 23, 2017. Save the dates and stay tuned for more details.



CONSTRUCTION COMMUNICATION SIGNAGE UPDATE:

The City is contracting with Sound Mind Creative to produce graphics that can be used to help communicate River Arts District and City project information during construction (2017-2020). After gaining input from community stakeholders, the consultant has created draft designs. We anticipate having the updated designs next week and will share these with stakeholder groups. We plan to have these resources ready before construction begins in summer 2017.



PUBLIC INPUT OPPORTUNITIES: OPEN OFFICE HOURS

The Riverfront Redevelopment Office holds open office hours every third Thursday. On March 16th we will be at the Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center from 3-5 PM. This is a drop-by-when-you-can-event and open to anyone with an interest in riverfront development activities.



We are committed to consistently communicating with you on the work being done, changes to the schedule and any known traffic impacts. A construction and closures map is available at www.ashevillenc.gov/river. You can also sign up for email notifications here.



*These schedules are subject to change to get the work done! We appreciate your patience as there are many moving parts.



REMINDERS

______________________________________________________________________



Construction Scheduling

The City of Asheville selected Beverly Grant / Barnhill (BGB) to be the construction manager for preconstruction services for RADTIP, Clingman Forest, Town Branch and French Broad River West Greenways and Livingston Street Complete Streets. The City is working with this group now to develop preconstruction and construction schedules for the above mentioned suite of projects. BGB is also contracted on the Asheville Middle School project and other private development projects in town.



Flags

You may have noticed there are several stakes with flags on various properties within the project area. White flags are for right of way, blue flags show the floodplain and orange and yellow flags are utility markers. If you have specific questions about these impacts on your property, please call the Riverfront Office at (828) 232-4502.



Camping And Homeless Populations:

Due to construction activities in the area camping is no longer safe. There are several emergency shelter and support services to assist anyone camping in the area effected by displacement. City Resource Officers are currently providing this information to campers in the area. All of the resources available are listed on the Resources tab on www.ashevillenc.gov /river. If you see someone camping in the area please contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you need information on additional community services, contact 211.



Tree Removal And Free Wood:

This winter, the City of Asheville worked closely with project area contractors to minimize tree removal in affected areas.



Additional tree removal will occur in later stages of the project. The City is working closely with all partners to minimize erosion and maintain healthy riverbanks during this process, and will install new landscaping and storm water management gardens and devices as part of construction. Additionally, the City has submitted an application for the Duke Water Resources fund to work with several not-for-profits and interested citizens on a riparian restoration plan that could be implemented after construction is complete.



Transportation, Access And Parking:

Parking on City property has been significantly reduced due to preconstruction activities, and will continue to be limited throughout the construction process. Please help keep bikers safe by not parking in designated bike lanes. Expect delays from road and lane closures during this time. You can view a preconstruction parking and river access map and a road closure map at www.ashevillenc.gov/river .



More Information

For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river. If you have specific questions about how this project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Riverfront Office at (828) 232-4502.



Sign up to get email notifications.



Thank you,



The Riverfront Redevelopment Office

A Division of Community and Economic Development

For The City of Asheville