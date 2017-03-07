Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

Register early for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s 7th annual Run for the Paws, the only 5K in Western North Carolina where dogs aren’t just allowed, they’re invited!

Run or walk with hundreds of animal lovers and their four-legged friends to raise money for Brother Wolf on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing Company located at 21 Craven St. in Asheville.

Register as an individual or as a group. Participants can compete in the chip-timed 5K, or stroll

in the one-mile walk.

After the run/walk, spend the afternoon at New Belgium enjoying music, food and beer for sale, plus activities for children and dogs.

All proceeds from the event benefit the animals of Brother Wolf. This year, Brother Wolf will impact the lives of over 6,000 animals, and will break ground on the new Brother Wolf Animal Sanctuary in Leicester.

Early registration is open until March 31. Visit http://runforthepaws.bwar.org for all event details and to save $15 on registration.