Press release:

EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE INDIANS SIGNS MOU

WITH THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

(RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA), Jan. 17, 2017 – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The MOU was signed Friday by FSA State Executive Director (SED) Bobby R. Etheridge and Principal Chief Patrick Lambert.

The USDA Cooperator Memorandum of Understanding was issued by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). It establishes that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has been certified by FSA to be working in cooperation with the Secretary of Agriculture by providing technical and financial assistance to a USDA program that concerns an agricultural operation, agricultural land, farming practice, or conservation practice. This is only the third such an agreement signed between the USDA and a federally recognized tribe.

Chief Lambert stated that he was excited about this new partnership and looks forward to working with the USDA. He went on to say, “As we seek to develop our tribes Department of Agriculture, partnerships like this are necessary to be successful. We are working on some large scale projects that will continue to build our infrastructure and this is just the start.”

The USDA recognizes the that in order to continue to provide effective and efficient programing for all farmers, produces and ranchers, then partnerships that enhance information sharing are imperative,” said SED Etheridge.

The USDA FSA increasingly seeks the assistance of stakeholders like the EBCI to provide technical and financial assistance concerning the FSA Outreach and Education Programs. The EBCI seeks to encourage member participation in FSA programs. The programs include, but not limited to: Farm Loan Programs, Farm Storage Facility Loan Program, Disaster Assistance Programs, Crop Acreage Data, Livestock Forage Program, Livestock Indemnity Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish, Conservation Programs, Commodity Loan Programs, and Price Support Programs.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in North Carolina and only one of three federally recognized Cherokee tribes in the United States. The Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation, officially known as the Qualla Boundary, located in western North Carolina, just south of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.