Area residents will have many opportunities to advance their career at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 11th Annual Homecoming Career Fair. The region’s largest annual career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Davis Event Center at the WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher. The participating companies are looking to hire for over 10,000 positions available around Western North Carolina in 2017. With more than 125 employers and job seeker resources slated to attend, the popular career fair will showcase regional employment opportunities in growth industries, including advanced manufacturing, health care services, technology, financial services, and hospitality. “We chose to expand our headquarters here in Asheville because of the quality of the workforce. With 550 new jobs to fill in coming years, we’re looking forward to the annual Homecoming Career Fair and the opportunity to meet career seekers face-to-face. Avadim is pioneering innovative medical technologies and we’re proud to be a company where residents can grow their careers with high quality positions in manufacturing, management, administration, sales and customer service,” shared Lori Thrower, Director of Human Resources for Avadim Technologies, Inc. Information on participating employers is listed online at www.HomecomingJobFair.com. A mobile map is available for use at the event to easily locate employer booth locations. As an added benefit, the career fair will include two on-site professional development seminars sponsored by AARP for area job seekers. “Positive Interview Prep” will be held at 11:30 a.m. and “Reinventing Your Career: 10 Tips for Work at Age 50+” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Career seekers are encouraged to bring resumes for distribution, as many employers will accept applications at the event. “The annual Homecoming Career Fair remains a key recruiting event that matches our skilled workforce with high quality opportunities in many of our region’s top companies. We are always impressed with the caliber of the metro area employers, diversity of career opportunities and experienced talent that make this a successful event,” stated Ben Teague, Executive Director of the Economic Development Coalition that hosts the career fair. The Economic Development Coalition is grateful to its generous sponsors and partners that provided support for the 11th Annual Homecoming Career Fair. Sponsors include Aeroflow Healthcare, AARP NC, Asheville Citizen-Times Publishing Company, Asheville Radio Group, Bojangles of WNC LLC, Brightlight Wellness, Chick-Fil-A Merrimon Avenue, Duke Energy Progress, First Bank, iHeart Radio, Printville and Western North Carolina School of Massage.