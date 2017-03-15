Press release from Eliada:

ASHEVILLE, NC – For the second consecutive year, on March 23, 2017 at 12 noon at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center, Eliada will present the Lunch of a Lifetime. The theme of this year’s event is “The Sky is Not the Limit”. The Lunch is an inspirational gathering for people who care about children in the community, and is an annual fundraiser for Eliada. Last year’s inaugural event had 890 guests who contributed in support of Eliada’s residential, therapy, and education programs.

Eliada is proud to announce that the 2017 Lunch of a Lifetime Title Sponsor is HomeTrust Bank. Founded in 1926, HomeTrust Bank is a community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking through their talented, service-focused people.

Latrella McElrath, HomeTrust Bank Vice President, Eliada Board Member and this year’s Honorary Lunch of a Lifetime Chair, commented, ” HomeTrust has a long-standing commitment to our communities and to the success of children and families that live in these communities. We are proud to support Eliada and their mission!”

The theme “The Sky is Not the Limit” is inspired by the foster parent who goes above and beyond to advocate for the child in their care, the teacher who cultivates a special connection with a student, and the child who flourishes at Eliada and goes on to empower other youth.

Once again, all donations will benefit the children and youth of Eliada, now in its 114th year of Helping Children Succeed. There is no cost for the Lunch of a Lifetime, but registration is required. Visit www.Eliada.org for more information or to register.

About Eliada

Since 1903, Eliada has been caring for the children of Western North Carolina. Founded by Dr. Lucius Compton to care for orphans, today Eliada has a complete continuum of care for children in need:

Psychiatric Residential Treatment

Children live at Eliada for up to a year while healing from trauma.

Foster Care and Therapeutic Foster Care

Children live with an Eliada Foster Family while awaiting adoption.

Day Treatment

Children living at home, in a foster home, or at Eliada attend school on campus instead of public schools to better meet their special learning needs.

Workforce Development

Older children who’ve spent their lives in foster care gain 21st century work skills while learning to be self-sufficient adults.

Early Learning

Children in the community can attend our five-star Child Development Center, Afterschool, or Pre-Kindergarten program.