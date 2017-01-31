“Keeping a Moral Compass when Society seems to have Lost its Own” will be presented by Bill Walz at the Sunday, February 19 meeting of the Ethical Humanist Society of Asheville, 2-3:30 p.m. at Friends Meeting House, 227 Edgewood Road, Asheville, NC. All are welcome to attend.

Walz will discuss his insights on how to hold a steady compass in these historic and frightening times. What is needed and what can we do?

The topic and discussion will be welcome by those deeply concerned by the divisive rhetoric of the past election and those fearing erosion of many hard-fought rights (voting rights, civil rights, environmental responsibility, equality, reproductive rights, labor rights, health access and quality education for all).

Walz has evolved from a career as a clinical psychologist into teaching meditation and evolving consciousness as a path to personal healing and growth. He taught meditation and consciousness at UNC Asheville and continues in public forums and with a private clientele. Bill also writes a consciousness column for Rapid River Magazine. He has been an active political progressive since the 1960’s and has contributed political columns on numerous occasions to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Mountain Xpress, and Asheville Daily Planet. He understands expanding consciousness to be the driving force behind both personal and social evolution. See Bill’s website at ww w.billwalz.com .



Informal discussion and refreshments will follow the presentation.

The Ethical Humanist Society of Asheville is a non-theist alternative to traditional religion, a member of the American Ethical Union and an affiliate of the American Humanist Association. We endeavor to nurture the capacity and responsibility of human beings to act in their personal relationships and in the larger community to help create a better world. We are inspired by the ideal of working to create a more humane society, recognizing each person’s worth and dignity, and helping to bring out the best in him or her. We join together to assist each other in developing ethical ideas and ideals, to celebrate life’s joys, support each other through life’s crises, and to cultivate ethical behavior in our community.