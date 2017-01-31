Ben Teague Wins 40 Under 40 Award in Economic Development

Asheville, NC January 31, 2017 – Ben Teague, Executive Director of the Economic Development Coalition Asheville-Buncombe County and COO of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected as a winner in the economic development profession’s 40 Under 40 awards, the only award of its kind recognizing young talent in the economic development profession.

An independent six-member selection committee evaluated and chose the winners based on their exceptional contributions to the economic development industry. The award’s program was managed by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based firm that specializes in economic development marketing.

“It’s a privilege to have Ben Teague serving this organization and fantastic to see him recognized for his leadership and talents,” says Kit Cramer, President and CEO of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Ben has shown his passion for the Asheville community and understands the urgency of diversified economic development, high-quality careers, and new capital investment to a fast growing metro such as ours.”



Over the past 15 years, Ben has worked to place more than 60 economic development projects and over $1.5 billion dollars in capital investment in multiple states. He has represented economic development organizations and private sector clients on statewide, regional and local levels.

Ben’s work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, Popular Mechanics, National League of Cities Case Study, Business Expansion Journal, Trade and Industry Magazineand multiple local and regional media outlets. In addition, Ben has led his team to earn recognition as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

DCI’s 40 Under 40 award was designed to discover the economic development profession’s rising stars.

“The people chosen by the selection committee represent a bright future for the economic development world,” says Andy Levine, president of DCI. “They are a new breed of results-driven place makers. We’re very pleased to see Ben Teague among the winners.”

“I was impressed by the energy and dedication of these developers,” says Zach Patton, Executive Editor at GOVERNING Magazine and 40 Under 40 selection committee member. “Their passion for good economic development really stood out in their smart innovations, thoughtful programs and cool ideas.”

DCI officially announced the winners last night at an awards ceremony during the International Economic Development Council Leadership Summit in Jacksonville and will feature an in-depth profile of each on its website during 2017.