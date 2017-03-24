Buncombe County has announced the launch of Discover Buncombe. The new service is a Geographic Information System tool, which enables users to access information tailored to a specific address in the county. It is accessible from computers, mobile devices and tablets, and more search options are planned for the future.
Details from BuncombeCounty.org:
You can learn more about your neighborhood by simply putting in your address. The location will show up with an interactive map, with pictures of the address, and options for directions. From there, you can look up the property information, nearby parks, pools, and libraries, the school district, directions, and even crime incident mapping.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.