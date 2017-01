Announcement from the Organic Growers School:

Farm-to-Table Benefit Dinner

With Award-winning, Asheville Chef John Fleer

Families and Valentine’s Day Revelers Welcome!

Date: February 12, 2017 (bad weather backup date of 2/19/17)

Location: Event Barn at Yesterday Spaces, 305 Sluder Branch Road, Leicester, North Carolina 28748

Price: $75-125 per person. All proceeds support the work of Organic Growers School, 501c3 non-profit.

Join us in coming together for a winter feast at this time of much needed community connection. The theme…..gather as a food community, get closer to our farmers, learn about local food, and make deeper connections. Enjoy the jovial nature, experience live music, rekindle the warmth of food, hearth, and community.

The Schedule:

3:30-4:00 Gather & Tour Gaining Ground Farm

4:00-5:30 Farm-to-Table Workshop with Meredith Leigh

5:30-6:00 Mingle & Mix First Course

6:00-7:30 Dinner & Dancing

The Education (Optional): Meredith Leigh, author of The Ethical Meat Handbook, will be providing an educational program as part of the day featuring a look at the local and organic agriculture movement and the synergy of factors that contribute to the quality and sustainability of our meal. This opportunity allows attendees to explore the role of good farming, mindful harvest, local and artisan food, and culinary ingenuity in the total experience of the day.

The Dining Experience: A family-style, abundant, and exquisitely prepared 4 course meal of local, organic deliciousness, made and prepared by one of the top chefs in Asheville, John Fleer. John will be using whole food in a unique, artisan, and exciting way. Meal includes beer and cider. Vegetarians Welcome!

The Chef: A native of Winston-Salem, NC, John Fleer was named one of the “Rising Stars of the 21st Century” by the James Beard Foundation and is a four-time finalist for the James Beard “Best Chef in the Southeast” award. He is the owner and chef of Rhubarb and The Rhu Restaurants in Asheville, NC. Chef Fleer has served on various boards, most importantly as a member of the Board of Directors for the Southern Foodways Alliance from 2003 until 2009.

Regarding dining, John shares, “Sharing food is transformative. I have experienced it throughout my life with family and friends and strangers. As a chef, I have witnessed how sharing a meal can reveal insights and discovery – often unexpected – about who we are and why we do what we do. These experiences deepen the connections between us, connections that ultimately elevate our lives.” Video of Chef Fleer. Interview with Chef Fleer.

The Music: Cailen Campbell and the Pond Brothers fiddle and dance music throughout the evening.

For more information on the Two-Day Charcuterie Workshop with Meredith Leigh leading up to this event, please click here.

To Register: here.

For Work Trade: here.