Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort:

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort announced today that funding for construction of a convention center and fourth hotel tower was approved by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council. The project is expected to include approximately 100K square feet of convention meeting space, 600 to 800 hotel rooms, and a new parking deck, substantially increasing the resort’s total convention meeting and hotel room inventory, solidifying Harrah’s Cherokee as the largest hotel resort in North Carolina.

“We are excited to add yet another amenity to the Harrah’s Cherokee brand and be able to offer accommodations and meeting space to the strong convention sales business that has taken root in North Carolina,”said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior VP & General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee. “The addition of hotel rooms will also allow us to accommodate destination and leisure travelers as well, increasing tourism dollars to the Qualla Boundary and Western North Carolina. This project will employ numerous construction workers and ultimately allow us to continue to grow our employee base at Harrah’s Cherokee.”

The project will be constructed on the property of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, which is currently undergoing construction for its bowling and entertainment complex, set to open in late 2017.

