Press release from Fletcher Parks and Recreation:

The Town of Fletcher will host its popular Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 11th at Calvary Episcopal Church. This is a special opportunity for dads to spend time with their daughters enjoying music, dancing and refreshments. Each daughter will receive a flower, photo by a professional photographer and the opportunity to make a valentine craft.

Tickets will be on sale to Fletcher residents beginning Wednesday, January 4. Non-residents may buy tickets beginning Monday, January 9. Two dances will be offered, a 3:30 p.m. dance and a 6:30 p.m. It is recommended that children 5 and under attend the 3:30 p.m. dance.

Tickets for Fletcher Residents are $16 per dad and $6 for each daughter. Non-resident ticket prices are $18 per dad and $8 for each daughter.

Ticket may be purchased online at www.fletchernc.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person at Fletcher Town Hall, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Only cash or check is accepted for in person ticket sales.

This event is sponsored by Morris Broadband.

For more information on Fletcher’s Father-Daughter Dance, please visit FletcherParks.org or call (828) 687-0751.