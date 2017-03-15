Press release:

Federal Reserve Bank Vice President Matthew Martin to Speak at UNC Asheville March 27

Matthew Martin, senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Charlotte regional executive, will offer a free public lecture on the economy at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27 in UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall. There will be a brief period for audience questions following Martin’s talk.

Registration is required for this event, sponsored by UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum. Online registration is available at fbf.unca.edu/register and doors will open at 4 p.m. to accommodate in-person registration.

Martin joined the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve as a regional economist in 2006. His responsibilities included analyzing regional economic conditions as well as developing relationships with and educating the region’s diverse constituents on the work of the Federal Reserve and the Richmond Fed.

Prior to joining the Federal Reserve, Martin covered national and regional economic issues at Moody’s Economy.com. He has also served as an analyst at the Congressional Budget Office and as a faculty member at Kent State University, where he taught macroeconomics, money and banking, and economic history.

More spring 2017 programs from UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum:

April 20 – Succession Conversations: Who Says What to Whom, and How, and When? – Presentation by John Engels, president of Leadership Coaching Inc. of Rochester, N.Y. 8 a.m. in the Sherrill Center, Mission Health Mountain View Room. Free for members and first-time attendees; $49 for non-members.

May 18 – If You Do Not Start Collecting Yesterday Today, There Will Be No Tomorrow – Presentation on preserving family history, heirlooms and artifacts with John Capers who has worked with golf clubs on creating archives, and Andrew Brunk of Brunk Auctions, known for his appearances on the PBS series Antiques Roadshow. Free and open to everyone from 5-7 p.m. at Brunk Auctions, 117 Tunnel Rd., Asheville.

The Family Business Forum is a member-driven organization located at UNC Asheville. All forum events are based on feedback from members, and membership in the center is open to family and privately-held businesses. The mission of the UNC Asheville Family Business Forum is to provide professional learning opportunities to help family owned businesses maximize the overall well-being of their company and to assist with transition planning for the next generation of family ownership. UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum is the only ongoing professional development and awareness-raising environment specifically designed for family businesses in Western North Carolina.

For more information, visit fbf.unca.edu or contact Family Business Forum Executive Director Cindy Clarke at cclarke@unca.edu or 828.232.5091.