“Charlotte and Raleigh will soon have the Google gig [for high-speed Internet access], but Burnsville and Yancey [counties] are already there,” says Dean Russell of Country Cablevision. The company partnered with Yancey County’s Economic Development Commission in a five-year project that, say the partners, “has made fiber broadband internet access available to every home and business in rural Yancey County, breaking down long-standing technological barriers created by the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Here’s the press release:

Fiber Project Gives Yancey Top Countywide Broadband Speeds in NC

BURNSVILLE, N.C. – A five-year project has made fiber broadband internet access available to every home and business in rural Yancey County, breaking down long-standing technological barriers created by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The $25.2 million project – which also includes neighboring Mitchell County – is a joint venture of the Yancey County EDC and local cable provider Country Cablevision. It has created “fiber to the door” access with standard internet speeds starting at 25 megabytes and ranging up to 100 megabytes. Custom speeds of one gigabyte are also available.

According to project manager Dean Russell of Country Cablevision, no other county in North Carolina has such Internet speeds available countywide.

“It’s the fastest internet in the state of North Carolina for a whole county,” said Russell, an industry veteran who’s worked on three dozen similar projects nationwide.

This claim is backed up by Keith Conover, a technical analyst in the Office of Digital Infrastructure for the State of North Carolina.

“This the first I know of any county that has countywide deployment,” Conover said. “It is the most significant project that I have ever dealt with. When I left Verizon after working 27 years with AT&T and then Verizon, I never saw a project this big.

Yancey County’s Economic Development Commission director Wanda Proffitt worked closely with Country Cablevision owner Ray Miller to secure federal stimulus funding via the Broadband Initiative Program (BIP). A grant accounted for $18.6 million of the total project price, with Country Cablevision receiving a BIP loan for the remaining $6.6 million.

“For rural counties like Yancey and Mitchell to have Internet speeds up to one gigabyte, it’s just unbelievable,” Proffitt says. “It overcomes the geographic barriers that existed in the past and levels the playing field for economic development.”

Proffitt says the next step is to share this technological advancement with individual workers and businesses who can locate anywhere as long as there is high-speed connectivity. Proffitt believes such individuals and businesses will be attracted to the quality of life available in this picturesque region of the Blue Ridge Mountains, just 35 miles northeast of Asheville.

“You can live in Burnsville where quality of life is number one. We have the scenery, the mountains, an active arts scene and low cost of living,” she said. “We are wired and welcome you here. Bring your high-tech business and locate in Yancey County.”

Word is beginning to spread about Yancey’s fiber internet capabilities. One professor now teaches international college classes from a residence in the county, while another instructs at a major university in the Midwest. A medical professional uses the service to examine x-rays in California, while Proffitt’s niece is a software product specialist who works for an international company based in California.

Russell says there are eight fiber Internet customers in Yancey who live off the power grid.

“If you think about it: Charlotte and Raleigh will soon have the Google gig, but Burnsville and Yancey County are already there,” said Russell, who has built systems in New Orleans, Washington DC, Cleveland and Chicago. “Pick the most remote home in this county and you can know they can have the same capability and speeds as Rosemont Street in downtown Chicago.”

The project started in the summer of 2010, with the first customers in Yancey County coming online in April 2014. Construction continued in Yancey County until March 2015, and is now expanding to Mitchell County, where areas are being added monthly. When fully complete, the project will involve nearly 1,500 miles of fiber in both counties.

“Some places talk about fiber to the community or fiber to the curb. This is fiber straight to the side of your home or business. Where the power meter is, that’s where the fiber goes,” Russell said. “We have some of the fastest internet in the nation right here in Burnsville. This is a base for growth in this region.”