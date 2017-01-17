Press release from PFLAG:

The Flat Rock-Hendersonville Chapter of PFLAG (Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and the Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) Educational Foundation announce a new BRCC scholarship, the PFLAG Equality Scholarship.

The $1,500 scholarship has been made possible by a grant from the Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA), which is headquartered in Charleston, SC. AFFA is a social justice organization working to achieve equality and acceptance for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

PFLAG Flat Rock/Hendersonville Chapter has funded a new $1,500 scholarship with Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation. The PFLAG Equality Scholarship, to be awarded for the first time in the 2017-18 academic year: the scholarship will support a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) or a straight ally student attending Blue Ridge Community College. The recipient must have a 3.0 grade point average and demonstrate a history of support toward equality for LGBT individuals. Financial need is a secondary consideration.

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation Scholarship Application for 2017-18 is now available on the College’s website at www.blueridge.edu/scholarships. The priority deadline for submitting completed online applications is April 7, 2017. Cite your interest in the PFLAG Equality Scholarship by completing the narrative section of the Scholarship Application.

For more information about the PFLAG Equality Scholarship please contact Ann Green, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation at anng@blueridge.edu or 828. 694.1709.