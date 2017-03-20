Press release:

Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (EDT)

The Flatiron Writers Room

5 Covington Street

Asheville, NC 28806

$65. Sign up here.

Writers are often daunted by the idea of reading their work aloud, whether in a classroom situation or public presentation. This workshop will teach writers to see their reading as a gift to their audience. Using the same tools employed by professional actors, you will learn to prepare and present confident, clear public readings and to use reading aloud as a valuable self-editing tool. Neither acting nor public speaking experience is necessary to benefit from the craft of acting.

During the course of this workshop you will:

▪ Bring a piece of your work you wish to read (one page, double-spaced, two copies).

▪ Be led in voice and body warm-ups using breathing and vocal exercises.

▪ Read aloud excerpts of published works by other writers to study pacing, phrasing, word choice and themes.

▪ Be coached individually by Mel as you read your work, with the class observing.

▪ Time permitting, you will get a second opportunity to read for the class integrating the techniques you’ve learned.