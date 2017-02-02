Press release:

Emmy-winning writer-producer Patricia Green will teach this intensive 12-week workshop on writing professionally for the screen, designed to result in a first draft screenplay or television pilot. Limited to ten (10) students to be chosen from writing samples, the class will cover how to decide which screen to aim for, pitching ideas, story structure and development, character arcs and voices, editing story and dialogue, rewriting, and an overview of film/TV production, including working with actors. Participants will develop a story, write a short outline and a first draft screenplay or teleplay over the 12 week period, guided by Ms. Green, with one-on-one coaching provided as needed. Participants should be able to devote enough time to read their colleagues’ work and give feedback as well as doing their own writing for the class.

Before registering, email a writing sample (film/TV scripts or plays preferred, but not required; writing sample may be of any length, but limit one sample per applicant) to Patricia Green at info@flatironwriters.com with the subject heading: WRITING SAMPLE.

Deadline for writing sample submissions is February 21 but eligible applicants will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis, so applicants are encouraged to submit as soon as possible. Once Ms. Green admits you to the class, complete your registration and payment through Eventbrite.

Some familiarity with film history and access to classic films are recommended. Participants will also be expected to format their work properly. For those who don’t choose to invest in Final Draft, the industry-standard screenwriting program, basic screenplay format templates are available for download.

The class meets Wednesday evenings, March 1, 2017 through May 17, 2017, from 7 to 9:30PM. Cost: $350

For more information, including instructions for paying with a check, visit https://www.flatironwritersroom.com/previous-workshops/