7pm

Feb. 9th, 2017

Doors open atat the Flood Gallery Fine Art Center,at 2160 Hwy 70, near Swannanoa for Ash Devine’s Songs of Love and rEvolution.

Join us for an evening of original music and group song with songwriter and folk artist Ash Devine (and special guests). In honor of Valentines Day and all the need for love and change in the world, the concert will focus on love, revolution and community change. Expect to hear original americana-etherial-folk songs to activate your heart, to learn a few songs for singing and to connect at Asheville’s new epicenter of art, The Flood Gallery.

Ash Devine has been in Asheville for over 13 years and is a dear friend of the Flood Gallery.

Ash Devine is an award winning songwriter, folk musician, theater artist, humanitarian clown and social activist originally from the Blue Ridge of VA. www.ashdevine.net. This event is free and open to the public.