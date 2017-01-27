Press release from Folkmoot:

In its efforts to bring more year-round cultural programming to the region, Folkmoot is partnering with The Classic Wineseller for a fundraising event to purchase stage curtains in the Sam Love Queen Auditorium. The evening will feature tasty wine, live music and delicious food at The Classic Wineseller located at 20 Church Street in Waynesville on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

With its strategic plan to renovate the Historic Hazelwood School and fill it with arts and cultural programming, Folkmoot has solidified and strengthened its partnerships with organizations like Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Events like international dinners, a quilt show, historical lectures and family-fun programs like “Spookmoot” were made possible by such support. “Adding new partners like The Classic Wineseller is another opportunity for community outreach that will help us grow creative activities and programs that speak to the value of cultural understanding,” noted Folkmoot Executive Director, Angie Schwab. “They are strong supporters of Waynesville and Haywood County and we are honored to partner with them.”

The menu will include a first course that is chef’s choice amuse bouche (chef’s selection); second course choice of either caesar salad or tomato bisque; third course choices of tuscan pasta, chicken marsala or italian shrimp scampi, and fourth course dessert of California cheesecake with a choice of chocolate port or raspberry port sauce.

One glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage and taxes and gratuities are included in the fundraising cost of $60.00 per person. Visit Folkmoot.org to purchase tickets online or call the office, 828-452-2997 to purchase tickets over the phone. Tickets are not available at the door.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.