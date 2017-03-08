Press release from Folkmoot:

Mouth-watering pulled pork, toe-tapping bluegrass music and lots of sweet mountain hospitality awaits those who attend Folkmoot’s Appalachian Friendship Dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2017. This annual celebration of mountain food, music and culture will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Folkmoot Friendship Center in Waynesville. Dinner will be served in the Folkmoot Cafeteria followed by the bluegrass concert in the Sam Love Queen Auditorium.

The barbeque is catered by Haywood Smokehouse and will feature pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dinner rolls. Elevated Mountain Distilling Company will be on hand to share Appalachian moonshine culture. Musical guests include Possum on a Whale, Lillian Chase & the New Potatoes, regional favorites, Whitewater Bluegrass and the award winning Darren Nicholson Band.

Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance, $25 for adults, $15 for kids, at Folkmoot.org or by calling (828) 452-2997. Parking is available in the back of the Folkmoot building for year-round events.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.