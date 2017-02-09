From Folkmoot:

Vendors are needed for 2017 Folkmoot Festival and its Many Cultures Children’s Carnival and International Festival Day

Two crowd-pleasing events, part of the annual Folkmoot Festival, are seeking professional artists, community craftspeople, nonprofit organizations, and food vendors. Specifically, vendors are sought for the 2017 Many Cultures Children’s Carnival (July 22) and the International Festival Day (July 29).

The 2017 Folkmoot Festival marks the second year for the Many Cultures Children’s Carnival, a kids/family-centered event, which will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 on the green space adjacent to the Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. The 2016 carnival hosted 3,000 visitors. International Festival Day, scheduled for July 29, attracts approximately 25,000 – 40,000 attendees and is produced by Folkmoot and the Downtown Waynesville Association. Entertainment features two stages, cultural performances and community dance lessons taught by twelve international troupes.

Makers and producers of handmade arts, crafts, nonprofit organizations, and food vendors are encouraged to apply for booths. Many Cultures Carnival will host up to 60 vendors and International Festival Day will include up to 100 arts and craft spaces as well as up to five food booths.

Application packets can be downloaded or entered electronically at Folkmoot.org. Vendors who prefer to receive packets by mail can call the office at 828-452-2997. The deadline for applications and fees is March 14, 2017. Applications will be juried and selected vendors, notified by May 1, 2017.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 34th International Folk Festival. Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.