PRESS RELEASE from Foothills Meats:

Feb. 6, 2017 — Foothills Meats proudly announces the hiring of Dave Kane as Executive Chef. In this new position, Chef Kane will be at the helm of the production butchery and ​will oversee all culinary aspects of the veteran, local meat company. Kane will be responsible for all menus, meat fabrication and processing for Foothills programs including the Catering Division, the Meat Share CSA, the Food Truck at Hi Wire’s Big Top as well as an ambitious new project.

“Dave’s dedication to local food is well known in Asheville and beyond. His culinary style and ethos fit perfectly with what Foothills has espoused for over 15 years. Dave is ready to take our food to a new level,” says Foothills Owner and General Manager Casey McKissick. “Consider our Meat Share CSA program: where else can you get such an array of fine, locally sourced meat products, created by a professional chef, in your own home twice monthly? That’s pretty amazing.”

Chef Kane brings 14 years of experience in the culinary industry, having most recently served as Chef de Cuisine at Asheville’s Rhubarb since 2013 and, prior to that, at Cucina 24. “I’ve been so fortunate to work for and learn from culinary innovators like John Fleer at Rhubarb and Brian Canipelli at Cucina 24. I’ve always been drawn to Foothills’ concept and Casey’s dedication to local sourcing and whole animal butchery. We have some very exciting things going on at Foothills, and I look forward to advancing the mission.”

Originally from Maryland, Dave spent his early years on the cattle and sheep farm his father managed. Raised by a one-time cowboy father and a lifelong Francophile mother with a deep love of classic French food and cooking, he was instilled with an appreciation for every aspect of the food system. Dave’s academic background and degree in Environmental Studies inspired him to use his passion for food to better the world around him and his commitment to transparent sourcing and supporting local food systems.