Press release from Modern Asheville Real Estate:

Artist/owners Denise Carbonell and Derek Dominey of the Cotton Mill Studios have made the decision to sell their beautiful building in order to embark on new creative and philanthropic ventures in the artistic community of Asheville and the River Arts District. As stewards of the Cotton Mill the couple has promoted the location as a community gathering place, supported local artists and actively cultivated the general popularity and continued growth of the business district.

Denise and Derek have acted as respectful and careful stewards of this iconic building, fostering a creative environment which is home to some of Asheville’s best talent. They will continue to work with the community they love to help the artistic community of the RAD continue to grow and prosper.

The sale provides the rare opportunity to own a turn of the century industrial property of cultural, historic and architectural significance complete with artist studios/offices, restaurant and bar in the lively River Arts District. Modern Asheville Real Estate will be handling the sale of the property. All questions and inquiries can be specifically directed to the following:

