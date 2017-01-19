In the 2012 podcast “From homelessness to hope,” Xpress shared the story of artist Patrick Littlejohn. “After a lifetime as a professional musician, Littlejohn found himself homeless, hungry and alone,” the article stated. “One night Patrick says a song he’d never heard came to him in a dream. He had no choice but to teach himself to compose, all in an effort to pull himself out of poverty.”

Littlejohn recently wrote to Xpress that his songs are now available through online platform Jango. “My music is on the air with Yanni, George Winston, David Lantz, Jim Brickman and other new age pianist and composers. I have fans all over the world including the Middle East,” he writes.

According to his bio, the Spartanburg, S.C-born pianist “studied music at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte N.C. and now he is studying with Phil Ditullio the director and founder of the Practical Schillinger School of Music.” He is also the author of Faith, an autobiography of his life, music and search for truth and wisdom.