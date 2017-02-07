Press release from the Media Arts Project:

FRAME+FORM | Screen Dance Festival

Friday, February 24, Screening, 7:00 p.m. {69 Broadway}

Saturday, February 25, Workshop, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. {56 Broadway}

Presented in collaboration with Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center this two-day festival and workshop features dance created specifically for film and video. The first of its kind in Asheville, the festival will include a hands-on video/movement workshop, discussion, and presentations alongside screenings of contemporary and historical films including work by Black Mountain College teacher Merce Cunningham.

Screening $15 / Workshop $40 / Screening + Workshop $50

More information about featured artists here.