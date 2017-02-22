Hike Mingus Creek and Experience the Smokies Behind the Scenes



WAYNESVILLE, NC – Friends of the Smokies’ 2017 Classic Hike Series kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 with a hike at Mingus Creek. Hikers will trek four miles round-trip to see a historic cemetery with Danny Bernstein, creator of the Classic Hike Series, and have the opportunity to tour the Mountain Farm Museum. The Mingus Creek hike marks the beginning of Friends of the Smokies’ monthly guided hikes, which run March through December each year.

“I’m excited about taking hikers to the Mingus Creek area. Though the hike is short, it will introduce new people to our Classic Hikes, so that they feel comfortable to come back for the whole series. For experienced hikers, I hope they will come to discover the Mingus Family Cemetery and help me figure out a mystery on the trail,” says Bernstein.

After hiking participants will enjoy their lunches on the porch of Oconaluftee Visitor Center, then take a private ‘behind-the-scenes’ tour of the Mountain Farm Museum. The Mountain Farm Museum features a historic house, barn, apple house, springhouse, and smokehouse, offering a glimpse of how people lived 100 years ago and demonstrating historic gardening and agricultural practices.



Meeting locations for the daylong excursion will be in Asheville, Waynesville, and at the trailhead. Visit Hike.FriendsoftheSmokies.org to register for any Classic Hike of the Smokies.

Monthly guided day hikes in the Classic Hike Series are $20 for members. New and renewing members may join Friends of the Smokies and hike for $35. A discounted whole-series rate is available until March 14th. Mail a $160 check to 160 S. Main Street, Waynesville, NC 28786 or register online for March through November and receive December free. Donations benefit Friends of the Smokies Trails Forever program, which supports trail rehabilitation in GSMNP.