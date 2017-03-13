Press release:
The Lexington Glassworks will serve as a backdrop for the ultimate local music, art and beer experience. We are excited to announce the kick off of the 2nd Annual Glassworks Concert Series with a group of true blue Asheville locals, The Barsters, beer by Burial Beer Co and a limited release of LGW hand-blown glass mugs. Join us on April 7th from 4 – 8PM for our kick-off event and on the First Friday of each month for glassblowing demos, local craft beer and live bluegrass music. This event is free, open to the public and runs in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Arts District monthly events.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.