Press release:

The Lexington Glassworks will serve as a backdrop for the ultimate local music, art and beer experience. We are excited to announce the kick off of the 2nd Annual Glassworks Concert Series with a group of true blue Asheville locals, The Barsters, beer by Burial Beer Co and a limited release of LGW hand-blown glass mugs. Join us on April 7th from 4 – 8PM for our kick-off event and on the First Friday of each month for glassblowing demos, local craft beer and live bluegrass music. This event is free, open to the public and runs in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Arts District monthly events.