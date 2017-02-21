Charlotte, N.C. (February 20, 2017) – Mills River, get ready to celebrate Bo Time! On Friday, February 24, Bojangles’ will host the grand opening of their new restaurant in Mills River, N.C., located on 3575 Boylston Highway. This is the 49th Bojangles’ location owned and operated by BOJ of WNC, LLC, led by long-time Bojangles’ franchisee Jeff Rigsby.

Founded in 1977, Bojangles’ is an icon of the South. Bojangles’ fanatics crave the company’s unique, one-of-a-kind menu items, including its flavorful, hand-breaded bone-in chicken; hot, fresh buttermilk biscuits, made from scratch every 20 minutes; original fixin’s; decadent sweet biscuits and of course, its Legendary Iced Tea®, steeped the old fashioned way. Bojangles’ is also home to breakfast all day, served hot and fresh every day.

Grand opening festivities at the new location will begin at 5 a.m. Opening day activities include:

The first 100 customers (dine-in only) will each receive a $25 Bojangles’ gift card;

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can “Spin the Bojangles’ prize wheel” for a chance to win any one of a number of prizes;

At 11 a.m., the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce will visit the store for a ribbon cutting;

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers will receive a free Legendary Iced Tea® with any bone-in chicken purchase;

All day, customers will receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase of a combo.

Additionally, on Thursday, February 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., local residents are invited to visit the new restaurant for a free 22 oz. Legendary Iced Tea® (drive-thru only and limit one tea per customer).

“We are absolutely thrilled to open this new Bojangles’ restaurant in the town of Mills River,” said BOJ of WNC, LLC franchisee, Jeff Rigsby. “It’s exciting for our franchise group to continue growing in North Carolina, especially in what is the 40th anniversary for the Bojangles’ brand. We have a great team in place and we look forward to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to folks in the community for years to come.”