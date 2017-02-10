One book is a fiction murder mystery that takes place right here in Montford. The book has won a prestigious Southern literature award. Final Rights, Tena Frank





The second is a unique study of a true crime case that occurred in Fayetteville, NC. The author presents a convincing position, based on research that the mother has been unjustly imprisoned in addition to the murderer of her 5 year-old. This That and the Third, Abigail Hickman





The third book takes us to many of the same Middle East countries in the news today, as they were in the 70s. The author traveled there with the later-notorious Children of God. It’s an amazing true love story. The author’s bride is now an MD teacher at South College, wearing her Arab attire to all her classes. London to Kabul, the journey that led me to her, Wayne G. Cox





The fourth book is by a policeman about what policemen talk about when they get alone together on an annual fishing retreat at a place named (can you believe it?) Convict Lake. This is based on facts from the experience of a former member of the LAPD. The book encompasses the time of the race riots in LA. Convict Lake, Behind the Badge, Mike Krecioch

Grateful Steps is showcasing four of our best authors with their recent books. We will be at Malaprops, Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m.