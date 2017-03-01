Press release:

This Sunday, March 5th, 3:00 pm

At The Block off Biltmore

39 S. Market St.

Downtown Asheville 28801

WE’RE INTRODUCING ASHEVILLE’S FIRST GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE!

Yes, friends, we are running our own candidate for Asheville City Council.

And once you meet this outstanding individual,

you’ll know that we’re in this race to WIN.

Is our candidate’s name a secret? Yes.

We want you to be happily surprised!

Our candidate will deliver a short speech.

Take a series of rapid-fire questions.

And then the floor is yours to ask all the questions you want.

See you Sunday afternoon!

“2017: Make Asheville Affordable (Again)!”

It’s all about wages and rents, prices and property taxes. And so much more.