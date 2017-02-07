Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

While Asheville’s affordable housing crisis remains in the news, five local families will celebrate their new status as owners of affordable craftsman-style, energy-efficient homes. Purchased from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, these houses were built by the homebuyers, along with volunteers, helping to make them affordable. Homebuyers go through a rigorous application process, help with construction, and take homeownership preparation classes including Basic Home Maintenance and Manage Your Money. After closing, homeowners begin paying an affordable mortgage; a payment that is often lower than what they paid previously to rent a substandard housing unit.

This Friday, February 10th at noon at Biltmore United Methodist Church (376 Hendersonville Road), the five new and soon-to-be homeowners will celebrate their new beginnings over a chili lunch and key passing ceremony. They will be joined by their families and house sponsors who invested money up-front to help Habitat build the homes, all of which are in Asheville’s historic Shiloh neighborhood. The media is invited to attend.

The homeowners and sponsors are:

· Shawntale Harper – house sponsored in-part by the Rusty Pulliam Foundation

· Priscilla McDow – house sponsored by Habitat’s Women Build #11, with major support from The Three Marthas, Minigowin Fund, and Global Village Teams in Support of Women Build

· Pete Finley – house sponsored in part by Thrivent Builds Worldwide Trips

· Cindy Hensley – house sponsored by local Presbyterian and United Methodist Churches (in their 25th year of Habitat sponsorship)

· Elizabeth Torres – house sponsored in part by local Interfaith congregations (in their 18th year of Habitat sponsorship)

At the beginning of her journey towards affordable homeownership with Habitat, Elizabeth Torres said, “My daughter deserves to have a nice and safe home to live where she can paint her room and go in the back yard to play with no worries; a home that is ours.” Priscilla McDow, a new Habitat homeowner said, “I have always wanted my own home, a nice little yard, and a flower bed. Habitat has lifted my spirits up and is giving me a chance to do that.” These and three other new homeowners and their families will be able to experience the American Dream of homeownership, despite the tight housing market we are all facing.

About Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1983, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity was the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina. Through Habitat homeownership and home repair programs, more than 1,350 adults and children in Buncombe County have achieved the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future. A decent place to call home and an affordable mortgage enables Habitat homeowners to save more, invest in education, pursue opportunities and have greater financial stability. Learn more about Asheville Area Habitat and how you can get involved at ashevillehabitat.org.