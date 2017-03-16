Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (March 16, 2017) – The Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore, known to be a community resource for affordable home improvement and home furnishing items, will host a free screening of the documentary film Reuse! Because You Can’t Recycle the Planet. “As a business based largely on reusing, recycling and repurposing we like to engage and inspire the community around the topic of reuse. Our annual Reuse Contest is one way we do that, and this film screening is another new way to do the same,” said Scott Stetson, ReStore General Manager.

What: Film Screening of Reuse! Because You Can’t Recycle the Planet. Free entry, though donations to Habitat are always welcome. Complimentary beer (thanks to Hi-Wire Brewing) and popcorn will be available. Each attendee will also receive a 20% off ReStore coupon.

When: Thursday, April 6th at 6pm. Short opening remarks by Asheville ReStore and Asheville Greenworks staff, followed by the film screening.

Where: Upper showroom of the Asheville Habitat ReStore, 33 Meadow Road, near Biltmore Village.

Why: This is a great opportunity to learn about different ways people across the country reuse materials, and be inspired to do more reusing yourself.

How: RSVP on the event page. It’s a free event, but a headcount is needed.