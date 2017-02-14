From Hall Fletcher Elementary:

Hall Fletcher Elementary in West Asheville Hosts First Annual Frostbreaker 5K Race

Asheville, NC, February 14, 2017:

Hall Fletcher Elementary, Asheville City Schools’ Math, Science, and Technology Magnet Public Elementary School, will host its first annual Frostbreaker 5K, an Asheville Track Club Grand Prix Event, ON MARCH 18, 2017! This race will raise funds for their PTO, and all community members are invited to join.

This run was created to help ease the transition for Hall Fletcher Elementary’s children and families to a traditional school calendar from a year-round schedule. Since the extra 6 weeks of summer will be challenging for many families, the funds will be used to implement summer programs such as weekly fresh food initiatives, camp scolarships, the FEAST garden project and much-needed new gym equipment.

This chip-timed FAST and FLAT 5K takes place entirely along the French Broad River from the Dog Park through Carrier Park and back. Go for your fastest time and/or bring your doggie running buddy! Race begins promptly at 8 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Runners should meet at The French Broad River Park on Riverview and Amboy. The registration fee is $30, and the first 50 people to register will get a free Frostbreaker 5K T-Shirt.

Snacks and beverages will be available AFTER the race. Runners should bring their ID as well.

The race is also seeking community and business sponsors: slidethefletch.com/frostbreaker-5k-sponsor-page.html

More information can be found at the facebook event page: facebook.com/events/1146838348767456/ and the race registration page: active.com/asheville-nc/running/distance-running-races/frostbreaker-5k-2017?int=72-3-A5

Primaria Hall Fletcher en el oeste de Asheville Acoge Anual Primera Carrera Frostbreaker 5K

Asheville, NC, 14 de febrero de 2017:

Sala Fletcher elemental, las escuelas de la ciudad de Asheville’ de matemáticas, ciencias y tecnología de escuelas primarias públicas del imán, acogerá su primera carrera de 5K Frostbreaker anual para recaudar fondos para la TDF, y a todos los miembros de la comunidad están invitados a unirse.

La escuela se agrupan en torno a la necesidad de ofrecer programación complementaria para los estudiantes cuyas familias están luchando para cerrar la brecha en el cuidado infantil, la nutrición y el aprendizaje desde la decisión de la sala de atrás Fletcher equilibrado del calendario en el calendario escolar tradicional. Iniciativas de alimentos frescos, equipamiento de gimnasio, programas de enriquecimiento de verano, la fiesta y los proyectos de jardín se beneficiará de esta recaudación.

El chip-timed race comienza puntualmente a las 8 de la mañana del sábado, 18 de marzo de 2017. La cuota de inscripción es $30, y las primeras 50 personas que se registren recibirán gratis un Frostbreaker 5K T-Shirt. La carrera también está buscando comunidad y patrocinadores empresariales: slidethefletch.com/frostbreaker-5k-sponsor-page.html

se puede encontrar más información en la página del evento en Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/1146838348767456/