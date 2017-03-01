Press release:
ST.PATRICK’S DAY AT HANDS ON!
Hands On!, the Children’s Museum in Downtown Hendersonville, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a special Treasure Hunt. Try your hand at the luck o’ the Irish by following the clues to the treasure at the end of the rainbow! “Being able to follow a set of directions is very important to successful STEM learning” says Kay Campbell, Education Coordinator. This activity takes place all day, March 17, and is free with $5 admission/free for members.
The mission of Hands On! is to provide “hands on” educational experiences that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. For additional information about their educational programs and facility, please visit their website at handsonwnc.org or call 828-697-8333.
