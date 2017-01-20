Press release from Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva:

Due to high levels of respiratory viruses in the community, Harris Regional Hospital is implementing seasonal influenza precautions. Visiting restrictions will be in place during peak flu season, which generally lasts through the first of April, and Harris Regional Hospital is asking that the following people do not visit during this time:

Children under 12 years of age,

Pregnant women, and

People with chronic lung diseases.

In order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its patients and to help prevent the spread of infection, Harris Regional Hospital also asks the community to:

Please limit the number of visitors to three (3) per patient.

If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, please do not visit.

Remember to wash your hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room and after leaving the hospital.

If you are in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness (fever over 100º with cough or sore throat), please ask for a mask.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Sciences, North Carolina has “widespread” flu activity, meaning it is no longer limited to certain areas of the state. According to the most recent influenza surveillance report published by the NC DHHS, there have been three reported flue deaths this year and 13 reported deaths this season.

According to a recent report from the NC DHHS, flu cases are on the rise in North Carolina and precautions to protect against the flu are highly recommended and encouraged.

The best ways to protect against the flu are to:

Get vaccinated. It is not too late to get a flu shot.

Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others; stay home when sick; practice good hand hygiene; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue; and avoid touching your eyes or mouth.

If prescribed by a physician, take flu antiviral drugs.

Harris Regional Hospital is committed to protecting its patients, employees and volunteers, and limiting the further spread of influenza in our community.