Press release:

HART’s Cold Mountain ROMEO AND JULIET Continues Through Jan. 22

HART’s unique production of “Romeo and Juliet” set in Cold Mountain during the American Civil War, will continue through January 22. The show, which features mountain music and period costumes met with broad laughter and standing ovations in its opening weekend in the new Fangmeyer Theater.

Dwight Chiles, director of the production wanted to play in HART’s newest theater space. This will be the only winter studio production to be in the space. All other winter shows will be in the Fichter Studio Theater.

“Romeo and Juliet” features as Romeo: Henry Williamson, Juliet: Josephine Thomas, Lady Capulet: Julie Kinter, Mercutio: David Anthony Yeates, Friar Lawrence/Prince: Samantha Lebrocq, Tybalt/Paris/Nurse: Allen Law, Singers: Christine Caldemeyer and Dwight Chiles.

In addition to the show, Harmons’ Den Bistro is also open for dining at all performances. The bistro is the first thing patrons encounter when they enter the new theater and it has already developed a reputation for its excellent menu. Patrons don’t have to be seeing the show to dine in the Bistro, but reservations are recommended. They can be made by leaving a message on the box office line or going online to Open Table, which is accessible from HART’s website. Patrons can also see the menu on the website. Prior to all Sunday performances the bistro will be offering a brunch buffet.

“Romeo and Juliet” will have performances January 20, 21 at 7:30 and on Sunday, January 22 at 2pm. Reservations can be made by calling the HART box office, or going online to harttheatre.org. The studio performances are general admission seating but often sell out so reservations are recommended. When calling for the studio season, patrons are asked to simply leave their name, the number of tickets they wish to reserve.