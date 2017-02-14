Press release:

Haywood Arts Regional Theater presents the controversial ripped-from-the-headlines drama, My Name Is Rachel Corrie, March 3-5, 2017.

Taken directly from the writings and journals of Rachel Corrie, My Name Is Rachel Corrie is a one-woman play about an American Peace Activist who, in 2003, was tragically killed in the Gaza Strip at age 23.

First produced in London in April 2005, the play was compiled and edited by Katherine Viner and the late Akan Rickman.

The Guardian of London wrote of the premiere production: “You feel you have not just had a night at the theatre: You have encountered an extraordinary woman [in this] stunning account of one woman’s passionate response… theatre can’t change the world. But what it can do, when it’s as good as this, is to send us out enriched by other people’s passionate concern.”

HART’s Production stars Asheville actress Trinity Smith-Keel, last seen in NC Stage’s Jeeves in Bloom, and is directed by local director Jason Williams.

Director Williams says of the show: “The things that attracted me to this play is it’s focus on the universal struggle for freedom for all human beings and the incredible maturity and depth of Rachel Corrie’s writings. We not only see the peace activist, but also the wide-eyed, hopeful 12 year old, the sardonic teenager, the jilted, but undeterred lover, and the idealistic college student. It’s a really rounded character.”

The show is ONE WEEKEND ONLY: March 3 & 4 at 7:30 PM and March 5 at 2 PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at harttheatre.org, or by calling the HART box office at: 828-456-6322.

For more information about the production, contact Jason Williams at jsunwilliams@gmail.com